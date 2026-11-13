'I Fell Down At Night And Went To Sleep...': Tinnu Anand Opens Up About Five Rib Fractures After Fall, Says He Is Recovering At Home |

Mumbai: Veteran actor-filmmaker Tinnu Anand, who suffered five fractured ribs and a punctured lung after a fall, says he has been discharged from the hospital and recovering at home.

Anand was discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Mumbai on Thursday, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) following the accident.

“I’ve come home after 14 days and I’m much better now. I’m supposed to recover in the bed, till the doctors says, ‘You’re okay to go out’," Anand, best known for directing Amitabh Bachchan-starrer films like “Kaalia”, “Shahenshah”, “Main Azaad Hoon” and “Major Saab”, told PTI.

The 81-year-old director said he had a fall at his residence.

“I was walking in the night and the lights were not on, and suddenly I fell down and went to sleep after that. The next morning, I came to know that I’ve suffered a fracture so my daughter took me to the hospital.

"After the CT scan, we learnt that I’ve got five fractures. I don’t remember how I spend that time but I’m okay now,” he said.

The actor, who is also known for his acting in films like “Agneepath”, “Khiladi”, “Damini”, “Kohra”, Krantiveer”, “Tirmurti”, “China Gate”, “Saathiya”, “Bluffmaster”, “Saaho”, “Merry Christmas” among others, has been advised bed rest and is undergoing physiotherapy at home.

“I’m resting well at home,” Anand said, adding that he is hoping to start work on his two South-language movies sometime next month.

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