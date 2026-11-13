 Tinnu Anand, 81, Suffers Five Rib Fractures And Punctured Lung; Gets Discharged From Mumbai Hospital, Advised Strict Bed Rest
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Tinnu Anand, 81, Suffers Five Rib Fractures And Punctured Lung; Gets Discharged From Mumbai Hospital, Advised Strict Bed Rest

Tinnu Anand is reportedly recovering at home after being hospitalised with five fractured ribs and a punctured lung. The 81-year-old actor, who required ICU care, has been advised strict bed rest and physiotherapy.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 13, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
Tinnu Anand, 81, Suffers Five Rib Fractures And Punctured Lung; Gets Discharged From Mumbai Hospital, Advised Strict Bed Rest
Tinnu Anand Recovering At Home After Serious Rib Injuries |

Veteran actor Tinnu Anand, 81, has been discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and is currently recovering at home after suffering a serious injury that left him with five fractured ribs, one of which punctured his lung. The actor had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) following the incident.

Tinnu Anand Suffers 5 Fractured Ribs, Punctured Lung

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According to a News18 report, doctors have advised Anand strict bed rest, and he is also undergoing physiotherapy at home as part of his recovery. Although the veteran actor is now out of danger, his recovery remains challenging.

Everyday movements continue to be painful and difficult for him. Sitting up, getting out of bed and even lying down have reportedly become challenging due to his injuries. Doctors have also instructed him not to venture outside while he recuperates.

Producers Contact Tinnu Anand For Dubbing Amid Recovery

Meanwhile, professional commitments are reportedly catching up with the actor despite his health concerns. According to the report, certain producers have contacted Anand regarding pending dubbing assignments that are yet to be completed. This comes at a time when the actor is still struggling to speak comfortably following his injuries.

The reported requests for dubbing work have raised questions about the timing of professional commitments, considering that Anand is still recovering and has been advised to rest.

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For now, the veteran actor remains focused on his recovery and physiotherapy at home. There has been no official statement from Tinnu Anand regarding his health or the reported dubbing requests.

Work Front

Tinnu was last seen in Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The actor played the role of Vishnukant Tiwari, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister.

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