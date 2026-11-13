'Almost Like Kerosene Or Diesel': Juhi Chawla Raises Alarm Over Strange Burnt-Fuel Smell In Mumbai Amid Rising Air Pollution

Juhi Chawla Notices 'Strange' Smell In Mumbai's Air For Days | Instagram

Actress Juhi Chawla has expressed concern over a strange burnt-fuel smell in the air in Mumbai, questioning its possible source amid growing concerns over air pollution. Air quality continues to remain a major concern in metropolitan cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata, with several regions recording high pollution levels in the days following Diwali celebrations.

Juhi Chawla Asks Mumbai Residents About Mysterious Burnt-Fuel Smell

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter), Juhi wrote on November 12, "Will someone please tell me what this strange burnt-fuel smell in the air is..?? Almost like kerosene or diesel. I’ve been noticing it for several days now, from early morning and at different times through the day. Is anyone else smelling this too? Let me know."

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Mumbai Weather Update

Mumbai's AQI was recorded at 121 on Friday, November 13, placing it in the 'Poor'. The reading indicates that air pollution continues to remain a concern, even as the city experiences a drop in minimum temperatures.

According to the standard AQI classification followed by AQI.in, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, while levels of 51–100 fall under the ‘Satisfactory’ or ‘Moderate’ category, depending on the classification system. AQI readings between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, 201–300 as ‘Very Poor’, and levels above 300 as ‘Severe’.

Juhi Chawla Work Front

The actress was last seen in Friday Night Plan, and The Railway Men, both released in 2023 on Netflix.