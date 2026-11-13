'Deeply Disrespectful': Arshdeep Singh's Fiancé Samreen Kaur REACTS To Viral Videos With Ashish Chanchlani, Warns Of Legal Action

Samreen Kaur Slams Viral Reels Linking Her To Ashish Chanchlani | Instagram

Actress and model Samreen Kaur, who recently got engaged to Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh, has expressed disappointment over viral reels and videos linking her to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. The actress clarified that she has not been in touch with the YouTuber for the past four years and called out social media users for circulating old pictures and clips to create misleading narratives.

Samreen Kaur Slams Viral Reels Linking Her To Ashish Chanchlani

Taking to social media, Samreen took to her Instagram on Friday, November 13 and wrote, "The internet is truly a strange place, sometimes funny, sometimes disappointing. I woke up to random reel edits of my pictures with a YouTuber I collaborated with 4 years ago. Let me make this very clear: we haven't spoken in four years, nor have we created any content together since then. So, please stop recycling four-year-old pictures and clips to manufacture stories and generate views."

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She further clarified that she was not the person being discussed in certain podcasts and expressed frustration over her name being repeatedly dragged into the controversy despite her previous clarifications.

Samreen Kaur To Take Legal Action

Samreen also criticised creators for using outdated pictures, misleading edits and taking things out of context to generate views. Calling the practice "irresponsible and deeply disrespectful", she announced that her team would take legal action against creators using her name or pictures for clickbait.

She concluded by urging people to fact-check before sharing content, reminding them that real people, their reputations and families are involved. She also emphasised that not everything should be turned into content for clicks.

Taking to Instagram, the couple announced their engagement. The caption read, "And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest that it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026."