Who Is Samreen Kaur? All About The Punjabi Actress And Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's 26-Year-Old Fiancée

Punjabi actress and model Samreen Kaur has been in the spotlight after announcing her engagement to Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh. While the couple's engagement attracted considerable attention, Samreen has also built a career in the entertainment industry through films, music videos and modelling assignments.

A former Femina Miss India finalist, Samreen has worked in projects across different entertainment platforms. From appearing in Ranveer Singh's 83 to featuring in popular music videos, she has gradually made her presence felt in the industry.

Samreen Kaur Announces Engagement

On November 11, Samreen announced her engagement to Arshdeep by sharing a series of pictures from the proposal on Instagram. The photographs showed the cricketer getting down on one knee, followed by a moment when the couple hugged. Samreen also flaunted her diamond engagement ring.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 💍♾️ (hi fiancé 🤭)."

With her engagement announcement bringing her into the spotlight, here is a closer look at Samreen Kaur's background, career and personal life.

Samreen Kaur's Early Life And Modelling Career

Born in 2001 in Jammu and Kashmir, Samreen began her professional journey in the fashion industry. She participated in ramp shows and appeared in television commercials before exploring opportunities in acting.

In 2018, she auditioned for the Femina Miss India beauty pageant and was selected as a state finalist representing Jammu and Kashmir. The experience helped her gain visibility and opened up further opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Samreen Kaur's Films And Acting Career

Samreen made her mark in films with an appearance in the 2021 sports drama 83. Directed by Kabir Khan and starring Ranveer Singh, the film was based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup under Kapil Dev's captaincy.

In the film, Samreen played Simran, the fiancée of Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a character portrayed by Ammy Virk.

She later appeared in the legal thriller Nail Polish, featuring Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul. She essayed the role of Charu Raina in the film.

Samreen also featured in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 2, which starred Diljit Dosanjh, Monica Gill and Sonam Bajwa.

Samreen Kaur's Music Videos

Apart from acting in films, Samreen has appeared in several music videos featuring popular singers. Her projects include collaborations with artists such as Badshah, Guru Randhawa and Maninder Buttar.

She also maintains an active social media presence, regularly sharing updates about her professional assignments, photoshoots and personal life.

Was Samreen Kaur Linked To YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani?

Samreen's personal life had previously attracted attention due to rumours linking her to popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. However, the two had maintained that they were best friends.

They were also spotted together at a special screening of Avatar: The Way of Water in Mumbai around three years ago, where they posed for photographs with the paparazzi.

Speculation about a possible fallout began after they stopped sharing pictures and videos together on social media. Samreen later addressed the rumours after receiving comments accusing her of breaking Ashish's heart.

Clarifying the situation, she said that they were no longer friends due to personal reasons but continued to have mutual respect for each other.