'I Feel It Is So Stupid,' Says Karan Patel On Bigg Boss OTT

Karan Patel, known for his stint in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohhabetin has gone ahead to call Bigg Boss OTT stupid and unnecessary.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Karan Patel best known for his stint in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohhabatein is known for his unfiltered opinions. The actor, who was last seen in his film 'Darranchoo,' has been approached for Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss quite a few times by now. However, the actor has rejected these offers all the time, stating that the show is not his cup of tea.

Well, recently, Karan was quizzed about Bigg Boss OTT and the actor in response called it 'stupid.' Karan states that he does not even know what Bigg Boss OTT is and that he thinks it is all the same. Karan said, ''I don't know what is this Bigg Boss OTT thing as it's the same thing and it's so stupid I feel it wasn't necessary the same thing it is.''

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT is all set to return with its third instalment. This time around, the show will be hosted by Anil Kapoor, promos of which have already been shared by the platform a few days ago. While not much is known about the contestants of the show, rumours have it, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Tanushree Dutta, Maxtern, Dalljiet Kaur and other popular faces have been approached for the show.

The previous season of Bigg Boss OTT went ahead to be immensely popular with Elvish Yadav lifting the trophy and Abhishek Malhan emerging as the first runner up.

