'I don’t worry about genres, as an actor,' says Arunoday Singh

Arunoday Singh made his Bollywood debut with Sikandar in 2009. The actor is best known for his roles in films like Aisha and Jism 2, among others. His web series Apharan - Sabka Katega gained immense popularity. Now, the actor is back with its second season, where he is reprising his role as a cop named Rudra. The series, which released on March 18 on Voot Select, also stars Mahie Gill, Monica Chaudhary, Nidhi Singh, Varun Badola, Saanand Verma, and others. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

When we asked him if he has taken any special training to play a cop, he shares, “I didn’t specifically for the show. I didn’t get to do anything I am not already capable of doing. I like running, jumping and climbing trees, so it’s good. I would love to do something for which I have to get trained, but Rudra is not better trained than I am.”

When further probed him on the crime genre being consumed to death on OTT, Arunoday says, “I don’t worry about genres, as an actor, I just want to do my job. Also, the makers are making what people want. If I like the story, I’ll do a project.”

The first season of Apharan was a success, and with the second season nearing its release, the expectations have doubled up. “There’s a responsibility, no pressure. I like my job. We know we have to live up to the first season,” he avers.

On being picky about signing projects, he reveals, “The quality of content should be there. I am not good enough at making any piece of material amazing. I need amazing material, and then I can try to be amazing. My physicality is a roadblock in some ways and a blessing in some ways. I don’t look like anybody, so I can’t do any part.”

The actor has specific likes when it comes to choosing scripts. “I read everything and look for something good irrespective of the genres. I am a very greedy actor,” he concludes.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 06:33 AM IST