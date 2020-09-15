Pati, Patni aur Pooch: How a canine dogged Arunoday Singh, Lee Elton's marriage

'Jism 2' actor Arunoday Singh and ex-wife Lee Elton were granted a divorce by a Bhopal family court, in 2019. According to recent reports, Lee Elton has now challenged the court and moved to Jabalpur High Court, demanding the cancellation of the decree of divorce as it was granted after a unilateral hearing.

Arunoday, senior Congress leader Ajay Singh, tied the knot to his long-time Canadian girlfriend Lee Elton in Bhopal, in 2016. Two years after sharing his happiness on social media, the 'Aisha' actor had posted an emotional note announcing his split from his wife.

After taking a break for over a month, he returned to Instagram to share the news on May 10, 2019.