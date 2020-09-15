Pati, Patni aur Pooch: How a canine dogged Arunoday Singh, Lee Elton's marriage

'Jism 2' actor Arunoday Singh and ex-wife Lee Elton were granted a divorce by a Bhopal family court, in 2019. According to recent reports, Lee Elton has now challenged the court and moved to Jabalpur High Court, demanding the cancellation of the decree of divorce as it was granted after a unilateral hearing.
Arunoday, senior Congress leader Ajay Singh, tied the knot to his long-time Canadian girlfriend Lee Elton in Bhopal, in 2016. Two years after sharing his happiness on social media, the 'Aisha' actor had posted an emotional note announcing his split from his wife.
After taking a break for over a month, he returned to Instagram to share the news on May 10, 2019.
"I haven’t been writing or posting for a while. There’s a reason for it, a rather sad one: My marriage seems to be over. Turns out we were very good at love, but couldn’t survive reality. Despite our best efforts, professional counselling, and a current trial separation, nothing seems to have helped bridge the fundamental differences that have emerged between us. It seems wiser to let go. I think we both deserve better. We shall try to resolve this with compassion and dignity, " read the post.
While the details of their divorce were not revealed, several reports claim that their marriage hit rock-bottom after a dispute over their furry friend. According to a report, the divorce had an accusation of cruelty against Lee Eltan.
The next hearing will be held on October 6.