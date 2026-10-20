‘I Don’t Want Any Bitterness’: Sonu Nigam Says Sorry To Karnataka Fans Amid Pahalgam Remark Row Ahead Of Bengaluru Concert - VIDEO

‘I Can Apologise 1,000 Times’: Sonu Nigam Says Sorry To Karnataka Amid Pahalgam Remark Row Ahead Of Bengaluru Concert | Instagram/X

Singer Sonu Nigam has issued another apology to the people of Karnataka over his controversial Pahalgam attack remark, which sparked a backlash among Kannadigas. The controversy resurfaced ahead of his upcoming Bengaluru concert on October 24, after pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) urged the police to deny permission for the event and threatened protests. Following a conversation with KRV state president T. A. Narayana Gowda, Sonu shared a video message expressing regret and said he would not mind apologising a thousand times to preserve his relationship with his Karnataka fans.

Sonu Nigam Apologises To Karnataka Fans

Addressing his fans in Karnataka, Sonu said that the truth was known to him, God and the people who were present on the evening when the controversy began. He also spoke about his conversation with Narayana Gowda, describing him as a wonderful person and saying they had a respectful discussion.

ಗಾಯಕ ಸೋನು ನಿಗಮ್ ಇಂದು ನನ್ನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮಾತಾಡಿದರು. ತಾವು ಹಿಂದೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಒಂದು ಮಾತು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ನೋಯಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಥವಾಗಿದೆ. ಬೇಷರತ್ತಾಗಿ ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಯಾಚಿಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದರು. ನಾನು ಹಿಂದೆಯೂ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ನಾವೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಸೋನು ನಿಗಮ್ ಅವರ ಹಾಡುಗಳನ್ನು ಇಷ್ಟಪಟ್ಟವರು. ಅವರ ಕುರಿತು ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕವಾಗಿ ಯಾವ ದ್ವೇಷ, ಮುನಿಸು ನಮಗೆ ಇರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಆ ಒಂದು ಮಾತನ್ನು ಅರಗಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ನಮ್ಮಿಂದ ಆಗಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಅದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ಸಹಜವಾಗೆ ಇತ್ತು. ಇದೀಗ ಅವರು ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಯಾಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ಇದನ್ನು ಮುಗಿಸುವುದು ಒಳ್ಳೆಯದು. ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಕೇಳಿದವರನ್ನು ಕ್ಷಮಿಸುವುದು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಔದಾರ್ಯ, ಸಂಸ್ಕಾರ. ಘಂಟಸಾಲ, ಪಿ ಬಿ. ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ್, ಯೇಸುದಾಸ್, ಎಸ್. ಜಾನಕಿ, ವಾಣಿ ಜಯರಾಮ್, ಚಿತ್ರಾ ಹೀಗೆ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಗಾಯಕರು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರಲ್ಲದೆ ಇದ್ದರೂ ನಾವು ಅವರನ್ನು ಅಪಾರವಾಗಿ ಪ್ರೀತಿಸಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮ ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರಸಂಗೀತವನ್ನು ಶ್ರೀಮಂತಗೊಳಿಸಿದ ಮಹಾನುಭಾವರು. ಆ ಕೃತಜ್ಞತೆ ಸದಾ ಇರುತ್ತದೆ. ಸೋನು ನಿಗಮ್ ಕೂಡ ಇದೇ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರುವ ಮಹಾ ಗಾಯಕರಲ್ಲಿ ಒಬ್ಬರು. ಈ ಕಹಿಘಟನೆಯನ್ನು ಮರೆತುಬಿಡೋಣ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ವೇದಿಕೆ ಈ ಹೋರಾಟವನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ಇದು ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಒಂದು ಪಾಠ. ನಾನು ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕವಾಗಿ ಸಂಗೀತ ಪ್ರೇಮಿ. ಸಂಗೀತ ಮನುಷ್ಯನ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಸಂಕಟಗಳನ್ನು ಮರೆಸುವ ಸಂಜೀವಿನಿ. ಸೋನು ಅವರು ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಕನ್ನಡ ಗೀತೆಗಳನ್ನು ಹಾಡಲಿ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ನೆಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಗಳು ನಡೆಯಲಿ. ಸಂಗೀತ ನಮ್ಮ ಬದುಕನ್ನು ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಸಹನೀಯ ಗೊಳಿಸಲಿ, ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಗೆಲ್ಲಲಿ. — ನಾರಾಯಣಗೌಡ್ರು.ಟಿ.ಎ | ‌Narayanagowdru T.A. (@narayanagowdru) October 19, 2026

“When you love someone and you want the relationship to stay, you don't mind saying sorry a thousand times,” Sonu said. He then directly addressed the people of Karnataka, adding, “My dear family, if anything I've said inadvertently has hurt you, I'm so sorry for it.”

The singer further emphasised that he had never intended to hurt anyone, particularly the people of Karnataka, who had supported him for three decades. “You know I'm not the kind of person who would ever hurt anyone, especially my family from Karnataka. You have given me so much love and respect over the last 30 years, and I don't want any small misunderstanding to taint that relationship or cause any bitterness,” he said.

What Is The Sonu Nigam-Kannada Controversy?

The controversy dates back to April 2025, when Sonu Nigam was performing at a musical event at East Point College in Bengaluru. After an audience member repeatedly asked him to sing a Kannada song, the singer took offence at the way the request was made and linked the exchange to the Pahalgam terror attack. Sonu said, “Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo kar rahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi?” The remark triggered widespread criticism from Kannadigas and pro-Kannada groups, with many accusing the singer of making an insensitive comparison.