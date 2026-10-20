‘I Don’t Want Any Bitterness’: Sonu Nigam Says Sorry To Karnataka Fans Amid Pahalgam Remark Row Ahead Of Bengaluru Concert - VIDEO

Singer Sonu Nigam has issued another apology to the people of Karnataka over his controversial Pahalgam attack remark, which sparked a backlash among Kannadigas. The controversy resurfaced ahead of his upcoming Bengaluru concert on October 24, after pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) urged the police to deny permission for the event and threatened protests. Following a conversation with KRV state president T. A. Narayana Gowda, Sonu shared a video message expressing regret and said he would not mind apologising a thousand times to preserve his relationship with his Karnataka fans.
Sonu Nigam Apologises To Karnataka Fans
Addressing his fans in Karnataka, Sonu said that the truth was known to him, God and the people who were present on the evening when the controversy began. He also spoke about his conversation with Narayana Gowda, describing him as a wonderful person and saying they had a respectful discussion.
“When you love someone and you want the relationship to stay, you don't mind saying sorry a thousand times,” Sonu said. He then directly addressed the people of Karnataka, adding, “My dear family, if anything I've said inadvertently has hurt you, I'm so sorry for it.”
The singer further emphasised that he had never intended to hurt anyone, particularly the people of Karnataka, who had supported him for three decades. “You know I'm not the kind of person who would ever hurt anyone, especially my family from Karnataka. You have given me so much love and respect over the last 30 years, and I don't want any small misunderstanding to taint that relationship or cause any bitterness,” he said.
What Is The Sonu Nigam-Kannada Controversy?
The controversy dates back to April 2025, when Sonu Nigam was performing at a musical event at East Point College in Bengaluru. After an audience member repeatedly asked him to sing a Kannada song, the singer took offence at the way the request was made and linked the exchange to the Pahalgam terror attack. Sonu said, “Yahi kaaran hai, Pahalgam mein jo hua hai na? Yahi kaaran hai jo kar rahe ho, jo kiya tha na abhi?” The remark triggered widespread criticism from Kannadigas and pro-Kannada groups, with many accusing the singer of making an insensitive comparison.