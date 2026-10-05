 Sonu Nigam Buys Two Commercial Units In Mumbai's Andheri West For ₹16 Crore, Gets Four Parking Spaces
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Sonu Nigam Buys Two Commercial Units In Mumbai's Andheri West For ₹16 Crore, Gets Four Parking Spaces

Singer Sonu Nigam has purchased two commercial units spanning nearly 3,886 sq ft in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹16 crore, according to CRE Matrix. Registered on August 6, 2026, the transaction attracted ₹96 lakh in stamp duty and includes four basement parking spaces. Nigam had recently bought another 258 sq ft unit in the same Aston building for ₹1 crore.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Monday, October 05, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Sonu Nigam Buys Two Commercial Units In Mumbai's Andheri West For ₹16 Crore, Gets Four Parking Spaces
Sonu Nigam | Instagranm

Mumbai: Indian singer Sonu Nigam has purchased two commercial units spread across nearly 3,886 sq ft in Andheri West for Rs 16 crore, according to property registration data analysed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

Units Located In Aston Building

The transaction involves Units on the first floor of the ‘Aston’ building in Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road, Andheri West. The combined carpet area of the two units is 3,885.77 sq ft.

The property was purchased from Singular Health Private Limited for a consideration of Rs 16 crore. The transaction, registered on August 6, 2026, attracted stamp duty of Rs 96 lakh. The deal also includes four car parking spaces in the stack parking system located in the basement.

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The latest transaction comes shortly after Nigam acquired another commercial unit in the same Aston building from Singular Health Private Limited.

In that earlier transaction, the actor purchased a 258 sq ft ground-floor commercial unit for Rs 1 crore.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

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