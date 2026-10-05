Sonu Nigam Buys Two Commercial Units In Mumbai's Andheri West For ₹16 Crore, Gets Four Parking Spaces

Sonu Nigam | Instagranm

Mumbai: Indian singer Sonu Nigam has purchased two commercial units spread across nearly 3,886 sq ft in Andheri West for Rs 16 crore, according to property registration data analysed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

Units Located In Aston Building

The transaction involves Units on the first floor of the ‘Aston’ building in Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road, Andheri West. The combined carpet area of the two units is 3,885.77 sq ft.

The property was purchased from Singular Health Private Limited for a consideration of Rs 16 crore. The transaction, registered on August 6, 2026, attracted stamp duty of Rs 96 lakh. The deal also includes four car parking spaces in the stack parking system located in the basement.

Read Also Honey Singh Seeks More Time After Failing To Appear Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell In Controversial...

The latest transaction comes shortly after Nigam acquired another commercial unit in the same Aston building from Singular Health Private Limited.

In that earlier transaction, the actor purchased a 258 sq ft ground-floor commercial unit for Rs 1 crore.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/