Pahalgam Aftershock: Terror’s Persistence And India’s Strategic Test

The Pahalgam attack has reignited questions over terrorism, deterrence and India’s regional strategy | X (@Kayadu__Lohar)

The killings in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, were not an aberration but a return to a pattern India has struggled with for decades. The episode underscores a stubborn reality: the architecture of cross-border terrorism linked to Pakistan has endured despite years of diplomatic engagement and periodic de-escalation.

What has changed is not intent but method. Networks have become more agile, tactics more dispersed, and timing more calculated to exploit perceived gaps in vigilance. The message from across the border remains consistent—bleed India through deniable means while avoiding the costs of open confrontation.

Why the security net still has gaps

India’s counterterrorism grid has evolved, but it has not sealed every vulnerability. Two constraints continue to weigh heavily on operational assessments: infiltration across the Line of Control and intelligence deficits in difficult terrain.

The absence of fully operational, all-weather surveillance—exacerbated by delays in space-based assets—limits continuous monitoring in adverse conditions. Technologies, such as drones and ground sensors, have improved coverage, yet the Valley’s harsh weather and topography frequently degrade their performance.

In parallel, human intelligence in forested belts remains inconsistent, leaving space for small, mobile “hybrid” units to slip through the net.

The rhythm of violence and strategic signalling

Pahalgam follows a familiar rhythm. Periods of relative calm are punctuated by high-impact strikes designed to provoke public anger, test New Delhi’s response thresholds, and revive international attention on Kashmir.

From Uri to Pulwama, the pattern has been to stage attacks that carry both tactical effect and symbolic weight. The objective is less about territorial gain and more about sustaining a climate of uncertainty that complicates India’s governance narrative in the region.

Mediation myths and strategic confusion

The international environment has added a complicating layer. Attempts by figures such as Donald Trump to cast Pakistan’s military leadership, including General Asim Munir, in a mediatory role reflect a recurring misreading of the conflict.

Elevating a state accused of enabling militancy into a peacemaker risks eroding the principle of accountability. It shifts the conversation from culpability to compromise and blurs the line between aggressor and victim—an outcome that weakens the global stance against terrorism.

Islamabad’s calculus and Beijing’s shadow

Pakistan has long capitalised on this ambiguity. By presenting itself as both a frontline partner against extremism and a stakeholder in regional stability, it has managed to extract diplomatic space from major powers.

This dual positioning allows it to deflect pressure while retaining its proxy capabilities. External endorsements, even if unintended, reinforce this balancing act and dilute efforts to hold it to account for cross-border violence.

The equation is further complicated by the steady deepening of ties between Pakistan and China. What began as economic cooperation has matured into a broader strategic partnership encompassing defence and technology.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is only one visible layer; beneath it lies a growing convergence in military capabilities and logistical support. Reports of Chinese-origin systems surfacing in Pakistan-linked operations suggest a level of integration that India cannot ignore.

A converging two-front challenge

For New Delhi, the overlap between Pakistan’s proxy strategy and China’s strategic backing creates a more complex security environment. This is not a conventional two-front war scenario, but a layered challenge where irregular warfare and geopolitical competition intersect.

Addressing it demands more than episodic retaliation; it requires a coherent framework that aligns military readiness with diplomatic leverage and strategic messaging.

Deterrence must be continuous

India’s response doctrine needs to move beyond reactive strikes. The emphasis should be on sustained deterrence—raising the cost of hostile actions through a mix of overt capabilities and covert disruption.

Intelligence-led operations, rapid force projection, and technological integration must work in tandem to deny adversaries the initiative. The aim should be to make the planning and execution of such attacks prohibitively risky.

Recasting the diplomatic playbook

On the diplomatic front, India has to maintain steady pressure on Pakistan by reinforcing its image as a sponsor of terrorism in global forums. Gains achieved in mechanisms, such as financial monitoring regimes, need to be consolidated through persistent engagement with key partners.

Equally important is resisting narratives that equate the victim with the perpetrator. Dialogue cannot substitute for accountability, and this distinction must remain central to India’s outreach.

Handling China without escalation

Engagement with China requires a calibrated approach. Strategic competition is unavoidable, but it need not preclude communication.

India must convey that support for destabilising activities in Kashmir will carry consequences for the broader bilateral relationship, even as it keeps channels open to manage tensions and explore limited cooperation.

The contest of narratives

In the current information ecosystem, perception often shapes policy outcomes. India must, therefore, invest in presenting a clear, evidence-based account of cross-border terrorism to the world.

Consistency in messaging, backed by credible data, can counter disinformation and build a stronger international consensus against such acts.

Towards strategic clarity

Pahalgam is a reminder that the challenge of terrorism is neither episodic nor diminishing. It is adaptive, persistent, and intertwined with larger geopolitical shifts.

India’s task is to respond with equal adaptability—combining firmness with restraint and engagement with realism. The goal should not merely be to manage crises as they arise but to reshape the conditions that allow them to occur.

In the end, the significance of Pahalgam lies not only in the tragedy it represents but also in the strategic questions it raises. How India answers them will determine whether such incidents remain recurring shocks or become increasingly rare exceptions.

(The writer is a senior political analyst and strategic affairs columnist based in Shimla.)