'I Don’t Like It': Shriya Saran’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Gets Upset, Screams After Seeing Paps Outside Mumbai's ISKCON Temple – VIDEO | Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Shriya Saran was recently spotted at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, reportedly to express gratitude following the release of her latest film, Awarapan 2.

She was later seen exiting the temple premises with her family and daughter and interacting with the paparazzi stationed outside.

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However, Shriya’s little daughter appeared extremely uncomfortable upon seeing the paparazzi suddenly and immediately chose to hide behind her mother.

She refused to be photographed and was heard saying, “I don’t like it.” Noticing her daughter’s discomfort, Shriya calmly told her, “Okay, you stand behind mamma.”

Shriya was then seen posing with her family for the paparazzi, while her daughter continued to stay hidden behind her. The little girl was also heard shouting and expressing her annoyance at the paparazzi.

A few weeks ago, the little girl had a similar emotional moment while accompanying her mother at an event. While posing for the paparazzi with Shriya, she accidentally dropped the lollipop she had been enjoying. Once it fell on the floor and she could no longer eat it, she started crying and howling, after which Shriya picked her up in her arms and comforted her.

Shriya has always been a hands-on mother and the proof of the same she had stated while talking to IANS, revealing how she juggled between professional commitment and being present for her daughter as a mother on her important days.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shriya had revealed that she once took an early morning flight back home just to be present for her daughter’s sports day, showing up straight from a shoot in her character look.

Sharing the experience with IANS, Shriya said, “You start doing silly things after becoming a mother. Like taking a midnight flight just to be back home in the morning, or rushing from a shoot because you have two hours free and want to attend their sports day.”

She added, “I have literally gone straight from being in character to my child's sports day, and people were asking me why I looked so serious. But what could I say. I had rushed directly from my shoot, in my character for the sports day. You just want to make the most of whatever little time you get with your child and family.”

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