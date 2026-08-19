Kartik Aaryan Suffers Severe Knee Injury During Action Shoot For Kabir Khan's Film, To Undergo Surgery

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has suffered a serious knee injury while filming his upcoming project with filmmaker Kabir Khan. He reportedly hurt himself while shooting an intense action sequence during the final days of the film’s schedule.

According to a report in India Today, Kartik Aaryan was in the middle of a demanding action sequence when he sustained the injury. The shoot was nearing completion, with only two days left and several major action scenes planned for the final stretch.

Kartik had been undergoing rigorous training with action coaches ahead of the sequence. After suffering the injury, he was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment.

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A source close to the production informed the news portal, “Kartik has now been admitted to Fortis Raheja Hospital and is under medical care. The doctors will perform his knee surgery in a day, after which he will have to rest for a few days. He should then be able to resume his work commitments.”

The actor is expected to take some time off following the surgery and focus on his recovery. He will then return to his professional commitments, including work on Anurag Basu ’s untitled film.

Kartik, who recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion, has also taken on a new role as a producer. Reportedly, through his Dopamine Studios, he is backing his upcoming collaboration with Kabir Khan. The project marks his second film with the director after Chandu Champion.

Apart from these projects, Kartik has several other films lined up. He will next be seen in Naagzilla, a fantasy comedy-adventure directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. He is also set to star in Captain India.