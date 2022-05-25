"I do my work and disappear... I don’t have a PR team": Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol is one actor who has always been conscious about the projects that he chooses. His repertoire boasts of some memorable movies like Dev D, Manorama Six Feet Under, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, among several others. And, now, the actor is gearing up for the release of another interesting film, Jungle Cry. The sports drama chronicles the journey of 12 underprivileged children from Odisha, who went on to win the prestigious U14 Rugy World Cup in 2007. The movie sees Abhay playing their coach, Rudraksh Jena. Jungle Cry, directed by Sagar Ballary, also features Emily Shah, Atul Kumar, Stewart Wright and Julian Lewis Jones in pivotal roles. It is slated for to release on Lionsgate Play on June 3. Here the actor talks about the movie, his character, and more. Excerpts:

Tell us more about Jungle Cry.

It’s an unusual, true and inspiring tale about tribal kids. The institute that Dr Samantha has set up is an inspiration in itself. It provides shelter and education to such kids. The coaches, Paul and Rudra, who train the kids in football and rugby should be applauded for the passion they train the children with. The children are also fascinating. They come from an underprivileged background. Hence, it’s important for them to be educated. The movie shows the grit of the children who trained in rugby for just three months, went to England and won the World Cup. None got any attention because the country focuses on bigger brands, cricket and Bollywood. We won the Cricket World Cup in the same year when the children won the Rugby World Cup. Thus, the latter got overshadowed.

What about your character and the prep that went into it?

I play the coach, Rudra. He is not just a coach but also a father and mother figure rolled in one. He is passionate about what he does and loves the children. Rugby is an unusual sport and I had to understand the rules. Also, I am actually not playing rugby, just guiding them. The less you prepare, the more vulnerable you are. And one doesn’t need to prepare for such roles, but understand the nuances.

As a child, what was your favourite sport?

I was okay at all sports but good at none. I used to draw; my first passion was drawing and I wanted take up graphic designing. I used to make cartoons. But I haven’t done it for years now. However, I’m starting to do it again.

You are picky and choosy when it comes to films. What is the reason?

I have been around for 17 years. I have usually done two films a year. So, that doesn’t mean I’m not around (laughs). Since I do less films, there is a perception I’m not around. The system dictates or demands you endorse a few brands, show up for events, have a story in the press, invest in PR so are constantly in the public eye. But, I do the opposite. I do my work and disappear. I don’t have a PR team. I’m in a system that has a light constantly shining on a star to create a sense of stardom, but I chose to switch that light off. Hence, it looks as though I’m gone. Also the films I do are niche, they are not big. Sometimes people don’t know the films have released as there’s no big marketing strategy and distribution behind them. But, that is another story!

What are your learnings from journey so far?

Every film is an experience, a chance and an opportunity to continue the process of growth, which started a long time ago. Every project becomes an experience and it helps me evolve. Over the years, marketing is something that came about. I used to wonder why I should market myself. It was hard for me. The film should be propped up and I should not be taking any limelight whatsoever. So, doing film after film I realised maybe I should market because people don’t see where you are coming from. They just see you are being difficult. Some people I worked decided to gaslight me and lie about me. That was easy, since I was not around to defend myself. I came from a space of idealism where I thought it’s vulgar to market myself and if others want to be in the limelight let them be. I’m not in competition. I learnt about it and embraced it. This has opened up all the elements of my job.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 07:00 AM IST

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 07:00 AM IST