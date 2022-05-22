'Not one day goes by when I don’t thank God for the love he has bestowed upon me,' shares Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit recently released her second single, Tu Hai Mera, on her birthday. While her first song, Candle, was dedicated to the frontline workers, the new number is an expression of her love for her fans. The Free Press Journal caught up with her in an exclusive telephonic conversation. Excerpts:

Your song Tu Hai Mera has both a blend of Western and classical touches. Can you elaborate?

My connection to music has been since my school days. I went to a convent school and sang English songs. At home, my mother was a Hindustani vocal classical singer, so I was close to classical music. Thus I am comfortable with both Western and classical.

How were Candle and Tu Hai Mera conceptualised?

When the lockdown happened, I saw that doctors, nurses and all the frontline workers were going through so much, and they were the beacon of light for everyone. They were not with their families. They were inflicted by Covid-19, and a few succumbed to it. Yet they were working every day. Thus I dedicated Candle to them. They were our heroes. And Tu Hai Mera is dedicated to the love of my fans, as I’m here only because of them.

The single has an amalgamation of classical dance subtly with western singing. Whose idea was it?

I wanted it to be nice and easy moments so that the fans are able to pick it up, and it should also mean something. There is little dancing. I thought this song has more of an emotional connection. The beginning is about starting my career, and in the ’90s, we started the song showcasing the then era — we would get letters and receive cards. In the end, we showed how we are in the different universe of social media.

Do you miss the ’90s era and replying to letters from your fans?

Every generation will have a different connection. It is a different generation, and that was different. One has to move around with time. Today also, the connection is wonderful. It’s a direct connection without waiting for a letter, reading it and then replying to it. It’s instant now. On Insta, I love to reel in as it’s enjoyable and fun. I do it because it gives me pleasure and enjoyment as well. I feel that’s how it should be looked at.

People loved you even while you were off the cameras. How is it possible?

I don’t know. I always feel it’s in the eye of the beholder. It’s fortunate, and not one day goes by when I don’t thank God for the love he has bestowed upon me and others too who have showered that love onto me. This love has always been there, and I feel blessed.

When you started your journey, did you ever realise that you would reach such great heights?

I don’t think when you begin the journey, you even think like that in any profession. We are not here to predict. But yes, whenever I have worked, I have worked very hard and with utter honesty and passion. I have always been true to my work. That has always been my policy. I don’t get carried away with my success. For me, my work comes first, and the rest follows. People appreciate my hard work, sincerity and perseverance, and thus it has been fruitful.

Will we get to see you doing a Marathi, Tamil or Telugu film?

Marathi, yes, of course. About Tamil and Telugu films, will I be doing? Well, I don’t know if I get offers, I will do them maybe.

