Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he will never act in a sports biopic!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his unique film choices and versatile acting. Recently, The Free Press Journal caught up with him for a brief chat. Excerpts:

How do you remain so grounded?

It has been so many years I will not change. If I had to change, I would have changed when I was 25. Also, I just don’t have to pursue a dual personality. I perform different roles in films, but in real life, I just love to be normal.

Has working with a hero ever made you feel insecure?

When I come, they all feel I’m a very simple man. We can put him down in just one punch only. I feel insecure working with children as whatever they speak is true.

Are you an insecure actor?

I am an absolutely secure actor because whatever roles I wish to perform, those kinds of roles are coming to me. After passing out from NSD, the kind of roles I visualised to perform all those kinds of roles are coming to me.

Have you ever tried to act smart, and the repercussions were terrible?

I tried to be over smart and show off my heropanti when we were young. But I was thrashed miserably. We were playing a match on the field, and another team insisted on playing first... so I went near him and said, ‘Kya keh raha hai tu?’ He looked at me, picked up a bamboo stick and thrashed me so badly (laughs). After that, I never tried again.

Have any of your roles ever been edited?

Never. It was edited only in Hey Ram, but it was hardly any role. It was just one scene cut in censor.

Do you want to do any biopic?

I want to explore some complex minded characters. While in the public eye, we try to create an image. We, humans, are hypocrites. When you observe them weirdly, you will see them in a very different light. A mother can give birth to five children. Physically they could look alike, but each one’s thoughts are different. What is the reason? I’m curious to know about it. This is just one example I shared. Bus kuch extraordinary type ka character ho toh karunga. Sports person etc. ki biopic mein interest nahin hai mujhe.

What is your take on influencers and those who trend on social media being offered roles in films?

This is actually okay when you make something which is just a one minute reel. But for a film, you have to hold a film like a cricket match. For one minute, sustaining continuity may be okay, but it is difficult to hold emotionally for a longer period of time during the run of a film. I can entertain you by dancing or with a joke. It’s in trend as it’s ongoing.

Kangana Ranaut is producing your upcoming film, Tiku Weds Sheru. How was your experience?

Kangana is a wonderful producer and has made a fantastic work environment. All the actors were working with excitement. It will be seen in the film.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:00 AM IST