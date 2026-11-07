'I Came Hoping To Win, But...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Pens Emotional Note After Losing Rise And Fall 2

'I Came Hoping To Win, But...': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Pens Emotional Note After Rise And Fall 2 Finale |

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her fans, fondly known as her 'Paltan', following the finale of Rise And Fall 2. Sharing pictures from the finale episode, the Naagin actress explained why it took her some time to put her feelings into words. Calling the show an unforgettable chapter of her life, Priyanka looked back at the highs and lows of her journey.

In her note, Priyanka wrote, "To my dearest Paltan, I’ve been trying to find the right words, but honestly, I don’t think words will ever be enough to tell you what you mean to me." She went on to describe her stint on Rise And Fall 2 as an intense yet unforgettable experience, filled with "laughter, tears, challenges, beautiful memories" and moments that tested her in ways she had never expected.

Recalling her time on the show, Priyanka admitted that while there were days when she felt strong, there were also moments when she was "completely lost". However, the unwavering support of her fans helped her get through the difficult phases. She wrote, "And through it all, knowing that you were standing by me gave me a strength I can’t explain."

The actress also thanked her supporters for looking beyond the person they saw on screen and standing by her through every phase. "Thank you for understanding my silences, celebrating my happiness, standing by me through my lows and loving me through every version of myself," she added.

Priyanka further revealed that she had entered the show hoping to win and make her fans proud, but was leaving with something she considered even more precious. She wrote, "I came into this journey hoping to win, make you guys proud and make beautiful memories, but I’m leaving with something far more precious — you all." She described her fans as her strength, support and family.

Although her journey on Rise And Fall 2 has come to an end, Priyanka assured her fans that this was not the end of the road, hinting that she has more exciting things lined up ahead.