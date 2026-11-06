'Winning Isn't Everything': Gautam Gulati Pens Emotional Note For Fans After Losing Rise And Fall Season 2

Gautam Gulati may have missed out on the winner's trophy in Rise And Fall Season 2 , but the actor has made it clear that his journey on the reality show means much more to him than the final result. Following the grand finale, Gautam took to social media to thank his supporters and share an emotional message about handling success and setbacks.

The actor, who finished third on the show, shared a series of childhood photographs on Instagram on Friday (November 6). Along with the pictures, he penned a heartfelt note dedicated to his fan community, popularly known as the #GautiGang. He encouraged his supporters to look beyond the result and focus on staying positive and moving forward.

Expressing gratitude to everyone who stood by him throughout the competition, Gautam wrote, "A huge thank you to my #GautiGang! It's okay that we didn't win the show. As I always say, life is also about Rises and Falls. Winning isn't everything, and one result can never define our worth. What matters is believing in ourselves, staying strong, keeping our focus on rising, and moving forward with our heads held high. Every fall is an opportunity to rise even stronger."

According to the actor, their support holds greater value for him than any trophy. He further added, "Thank you for standing by me, believing in me, showering me with immense love, and supporting me throughout this journey. Your loyalty and love mean more than any trophy. Let's keep believing, keep growing, and keep rising. This is not the end; it's just the beginning of another chapter in life."

Rise And Fall Season 2

The second season of Rise And Fall concluded on Friday with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag announcing the winner during the finale episode.

Shehzad Poonawalla lifted the winner's trophy, while television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the first runner-up. Gautam Gulati secured the third position. Swara Bhasker ended her journey in fourth place, followed by Karan Patel, who finished fifth.

Produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise And Fall Season 2 streamed on Prime Video.