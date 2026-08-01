'I Became A Monster': Ram Kapoor Reveals Fame During Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Pushed Him Into 'Worst Depression'

Ram Kapoor Reveals Fame During Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Pushed Him Into 'Worst Depression' |

Ram Kapoor made a shocking revelation about one of the darkest phases of his life in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2. The actor admitted that while he has starred in several successful television shows, he is primarily remembered for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. However, he revealed that the show's success coincided with what he described as the "worst depression" of his life, a phase that, according to him, turned him into a "monster."

Recalling the period, Ram said, "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain ke dauran, I went through the worst depression of my life." He explained, "Mujhe itna pyaar mila mere motape ki wajah se aur itni charcha hui ki main ratings mein highest-rated TV star ban gaya tha for a while. Aur main mota hota gaya." The actor revealed that doctors had warned him his health had deteriorated so severely that he could die within six months if he didn't make changes.

Describing his condition, Ram said, "I could've had a diabetic stroke because I was on insulin three times a day. My sugar was 400, 500, 600+." Despite battling serious health issues, he continued working nearly 14 hours a day. He admitted that he didn't want to change because the fame, love, and financial success he was receiving made him ignore the consequences.

Reflecting on his behaviour during that period, Ram confessed, "I became a very, very ugly person. Main 6-6 ghanta late pahunchta tha shooting pe. Maine set pe daaru peeta tha. Maine logon se bahut bure tareeke se baat ki." He added, "I became a monster."

The actor also admitted that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain eventually came to an end because of him. Expressing regret over his actions, he said, "I'd become such a human being that I am ashamed of myself." Ram credited his children for helping him survive that difficult phase, saying they were the only reason he kept going and the ones who ultimately "saved" him.

Now that it has been more than 10 years since Bade Achhe Lagte Hain ended, Ram claims that he has become very happy as a human being. As he revealed this secret, Ram even said sorry to his wife and kids for letting them know about this phase of his life.