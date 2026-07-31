'Apni Thodi Soch Badha': Varun Yadav AKA Laila Breaks Down In Tears After Huma Qureshi & Farah Khan Call Him Out For 'Sexist' Comment- VIDEO |

In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, Varun Yadav aka Laila and Pamala Serena got into an ugly verbal argument over alleged disrespect towards women during a task. While Pamala accused Laila and his friend Aarush Bhola of making sexist remarks, Laila maintained that neither he nor Aarush had disrespected anyone. However, host Farah Khan and guest Huma Qureshi disagreed, calling him out over Aarush's comments directed at Pamala's friend, Lailli Mirza.

During the Judgment Day episode, Farah told Laila, "Varun, jab Aarush ghar ke andar aaya, the first thing he said... ye word hai use karne ka?" Responding to her, Laila said, "Us waqt dimaag nahi chal raha tha..." Huma immediately interrupted him, referring to his justification that it was a part of Delhi's slang. "Main bhi Delhi se hoon aur mujhe pata hai hum kaise baat karte hain, theek hai?" she said.

Continuing to criticise him, Huma added, "To apni thodi soch badha mere dost." Moments later, an emotional Laila got up from his seat, walked away from the group, and broke down in tears.

The argument had originally erupted after Pamala accused Laila of being "sexist" and targeting women in the game. She also called out Aarush Bhola for allegedly using the derogatory phrase "chu chu chu" while referring to her friend, Lailli Mirza. Defending himself and Aarush, Laila claimed that the words were never intended to offend anyone and were simply a part of the way they spoke.

Varun urf laila u did good job its not embarrassing be proud 👏🏻 ❤️ 👀

I'm HC fan but this struggle of urs i have done similar

Seriously why tf should we even know her zero personality 😒 Loser always fight after getting evicted and losing game

Fitte muh pam#LockUpp2 https://t.co/7VtHaQgQpr — thehcfan (@favorite_biased) July 31, 2026

During the heated exchange, Pamala also revealed Laila's personal secret, saying that he had once sold newspapers to support his family during a financial crisis. Instead of denying it, Laila owned his story and emotionally shared, "Guys, mere ghar mein financial koi dikkat hui thi to maine newspaper beche the subah ja ja ke ki mera ghar chal jaye, doodh ke, raashan ke paise ho jayein. Mere papa ko thoda financial dikkat hui, heart attack aaya unko. Main akela chala raha tha ghar."

He further revealed that, apart from selling newspapers, he also took tuition classes and did several other jobs to support his family during their toughest phase. Laila added that very few people, including his family and close friends, knew about this part of his life.