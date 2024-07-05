 'I Am Not Sure Even...': Chhaya Kadam On If Deepika Padukone Can Be Casted In Film Based On Farmers Made By Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Chhaya Kadam is best known for her work in films such as Fandry, Sairat, Jhund, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Redu, and Nude

Manisha Karki
Updated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
article-image

Actress Chhaya Kadam is known for her exceptional performance in films Laapataa Ladies, like All We Imagine As Light, Sister Midnight, and more. Her success story from earning Rs 250 a day to making it to the silver screens has inspired many young aspiring actors.

In an interview the actress was questioned if Sanjay Leela Bhansali were to make a film on farmers, he’d cast Deepika Padukone as one. To which she stated that if a casting director is casting for a character with last name like her then she would not even get the role.

Here's What She Said

Speaking about the same to The Established, when she was asked “Do you think if Sanjay Leela Bhansali were to make a film on farmers, he’d cast Deepika Padukone as one?" She stated, “Conversely, if a casting director is casting for a character with the last name, say, Raheja, I am not sure they’d cast me. I’m not sure even I’d cast me in a role like that."

She further added, “I don’t think anyone would think I’d fit right into a role that requires me to strut around in a swimsuit, but if I am to play a character from a chawl that dreams of being in a swimsuit, I’d fit right in. I know it sounds like a really controversial and difficult question, but this is the truth, and it makes you think.”

Chhaya has been one of the versatile actresses who has worked on small screen, and big screen, and has paved her way to international success at the Cannes Film Festival.

She wanted to become a Kabaddi player but lander her way to acting. She is best known for her work in films such as Fandry, Sairat, Jhund, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Redu, and Nude. In 2024, she was seen in the comedy-drama films Laapataa Ladies and Madgaon Express.

