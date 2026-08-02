Hrithik Roshan Leases Mumbai Office Space For ₹17 Lakh Per Month In Five-Year Deal: Report

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan leased out a commercial office space in Mumbai's Andheri West for a starting monthly rent of Rs 17 lakh under a five-year agreement, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The office space, measuring nearly 6,000 sq. ft., has reportedly been rented to Clearsynth Labs Limited. Located on a higher floor of Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road, the property consists of seven office units and comes with seven dedicated car parking spaces.

The lease agreement was registered on June 29, 2026, while the tenancy commenced on April 1, 2026, and will remain valid until March 31, 2031.

As per the registered documents, the monthly rent has been fixed at Rs 17 lakh for the first three years, from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2029. For the remaining two years of the agreement, from April 1, 2029, to March 31, 2031, the monthly rent will increase to Rs 19.55 lakh.

A report in Hindustan Times stated that the tenant has also paid a security deposit of Rs 68 lakh, the documents revealed.

Hrithik has steadily expanded his investments in commercial real estate over the past few years. The actor has focused on leasing office properties in cities such as Mumbai and Pune, creating a steady source of rental income through corporate tenants.

Last year, Hrithik leased his sea-facing luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu to his girlfriend, Saba Grewal (Azad), for Rs 75,000 per month for a year, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

In another major investment, Hrithik, along with his father Rakesh Roshan's HRX Digitech LLP and his mother Pramila Roshan's Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, purchased 10 office units in Andheri West for Rs 28 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Separately, Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pinkie Roshan, also acquired five commercial office units in Andheri for Rs 19.68 crore, according to documents reviewed by SquareYards.