Hrithik Roshan can't take his eyes off girlfriend Saba Azad in new NMACC event photos, calls her 'lady in red'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad | Instagram

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad stole the limelight at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Saturday with their impeccable style and infectious smiles.

The couple made a stunning appearance in their festive finery, with Saba donning a breathtaking red evening gown and Hrithik complimenting her in a black kurta.

Hrithik Roshan smiles at Saba in latest photo

Their appearance at the Ambani event didn't go unnoticed by the Bollywood fraternity. In fact, Hrithik's latest Instagram post featuring him with the ‘lady in red’ received a stamp of approval from some of the biggest names in the industry.

Check out his post here:

Bipasha Basu and Zoya Akhtar were among the celebrities who liked and commented on the post, showing their support for the couple.

Hrithik and Saba's relationship has been the talk of the town ever since they went public with it. The duo has been extremely vocal about their feelings for each other and often shares adorable pictures and videos on social media.

In a recent Instagram story shared by Saba, Hrithik was seen expressing his love for her in the sweetest way possible.

The second day of the Ambani event was all about fashion and entertainment. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh gave stellar performances, leaving the audience spellbound. The fashion exhibit, India in Fashion, was also a major attraction of the event.

Hrithik-Saba's work front

As for Hrithik's work, he will next be seen in the much-anticipated film Fighter. Saba, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.

It seems like Hrithik and Saba are head over heels in love with each other, and their fans can't get enough of their cute moments together. We can't wait to see what the future holds for this adorable couple!