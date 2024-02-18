'How We Escaped Death...': Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha Das' Flight From Mumbai Makes Emergency Landing

Actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Shraddha Das were in for a shock on Saturday night after the flight on which they were travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing. Their fans were left concerned after the incident came to light and the Pushpa actress took to her social media handle to share an update.

Rashmika shared a selfie with Shraddha from inside the flight and wrote, "Just FYI, this is how we escaped death today.." In the photo, both the actresses can be seen trying to sit upright and maintain their balance with the support of their feet and the seats in front of them.

As per reports, the flight on which Rashmika and Shraddha were travelling, experienced a technical glitch just minutes after taking off from Mumbai airport.

The report stated that the flight experienced turbulence after it took off from Mumbai for Hyderabad, and it was flown back to Mumbai after 30 minutes to resolve the issue. No passenger was harmed during the incident, however, it led to a considerable delay in the flight operations.

On the work front, Rashmika has been constantly shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad, owing to her professional commitments both in Bollywood and Tollywood. She was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and the film was declared one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.

Rashmika will be next seen reprising her role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see her back on the screen.