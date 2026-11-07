'Hollywood Se Bhi Better Hai...': Sunny Deol Urges Every Indian To Watch Ramayana, Praises Film's VFX And Performances Of Actors - Watch

Sunny Deol Urges Every Indian To Watch Ramayana | Instagram / YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles. Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman in the film's Part 2, and we get a small glimpse of him in the post-credit scene of Part 1. On Saturday, Deol took to Instagram to share a video praising the film and urged every Indian to watch Ramayana. He also mentioned that the movie is better than a Hollywood film.

Sunny Deol urges Indians to watch Ramayana

The actor said, "Main abhi abhi apni Ramayana dekhkar aaraha hoon. Mujhe bahot bahot achchi lagi aur main chahta hoon ke har Hindustani jaake Ramayana dekhe kyunki yeh film kisi bhi Hollywood film se kam nahi. Balki main kahunga unse bhi better hai (I just watched Ramayana. I really enjoyed it, and I want every Indian to see it because it's no less than any Hollywood film. In fact, I'd say it's even better)."

He praised the VFX of the film and said that it is so good that it will take the audience into that era (Treta Yuga). The Gadar actor also praised the actors of the film and said that all of them have done a very good job.

Deol further said, "Isliye main aapse binti karta hoon. Binti nahi kar raha hoon, apna haq jama raha hoon kyunki wakayi mein film bahot achchi hai, jaake dekhiye. Jai Shri Ram! (So, I request you. Actually, I am not requesting, I am claiming my rights because the film is really very good, go and watch it. Jai Shri Ram!)."

Ramayana post-credit scene builds anticipation

The post-credit scene of Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the film, and it surely makes us eagerly wait for Part 2.

Ramayana Part 2 release date

Earlier, there were reports that Ramayana Part 2 would release on Diwali 2027. However, after Part 1 ends, the makers have officially announced that Part 2 will release on Diwali 2028.