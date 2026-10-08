‘His Calls Were As Random…’: Smriti Irani Recalls Last Conversation With Nana Patekar, ‘Come To Pune, When Will You Visit?’ Still Echoes | Instagram

The entire entertainment industry is mourning the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar. Amid the grief, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress and politician Smriti Irani took to social media to remember the late actor with an emotional post. She shared a video of Nana cooking fish and recalled several cherished moments with the actor, whom she fondly called ‘Dada’.

Smriti began her heartfelt note by explaining the special name she had for Nana. “Dada. That’s what I called him, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar,” she wrote. Recalling their conversations, she said his calls were often unexpected but always precious. “His calls were as random as they were precious. No formalities, no pleasantries. Just that familiar voice — ‘Kahan hai re?’” she added.

The television actress also opened up about how few photographs she had with Nana. Smriti admitted that she never imagined a time when photographs would be among the only memories left of their moments together. “We barely ever photographed our moments together. Perhaps because one could never imagine there would come a day when photographs would be all I am left with,” she wrote.

Smriti further recalled how she would sometimes call Nana out of the blue and even put him on the phone with young artistes who admired the legendary actor. Despite his gruff exterior, she said, Nana would always oblige with warmth and affection.

Smriti Irani Recalls Last Conversation With Late Actor Nana Patekar

Among the many memories she holds close, Smriti revealed that one of her favourites was watching Nana cook for her. “Today, among the memories I hold closest is one of him cooking for me. No special occasion. Just Dada, being Dada,” she wrote.

Smriti then recalled their final conversation, revealing the words that continue to echo in her mind. She wrote, “Our last conversation still echoes in my ears.” Nana had asked her, “Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?” (Come to Pune, when will you visit?). Smriti replied that she would visit soon, but in hindsight, she wishes she had gone sooner. “Guess was not soon enough,” she wrote.

Ending her emotional tribute, Smriti bid a heartbreaking farewell to the actor, writing, “See you on the other side, Dada.”

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on October 8, 2026, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was found unconscious in the early hours and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes before he was declared dead at approximately 5:20 am. His mortal remains are being taken to his farmhouse in Donje, on the outskirts of Pune, where his final rites will be performed with full state honours.