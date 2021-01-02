Hina Khan gives a rare peek into her personal space

Hina Khan was on a roll in 2020. The actor, who ruled the television (and audience’s hearts) for almost eight years with her turn as the lovable Indian bahu Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made the big switch to Bollywood with the movie Hacked. She later ventured into the OTT space with web shows like Unlock and Damage, and a web movie, Wish List.

After having dabbled in almost all the formats, Hina says OTT is proving a boon for actors who didn’t have a platform to showcase their talent. “Earlier, a film would revolve around only the superstar. But in a web show, every character (even if there are more than five) is important. And, thus, everybody has more work opportunities. It if a good thing because talent needs to be respected. The focus can’t be only on one character, while side-lining the rest who may actually be more talented than the lead,” Hina says.