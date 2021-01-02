Hina Khan gives a rare peek into her personal space

Hina Khan was on a roll in 2020. The actor, who ruled the television (and audience’s hearts) for almost eight years with her turn as the lovable Indian bahu Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made the big switch to Bollywood with the movie Hacked. She later ventured into the OTT space with web shows like Unlock and Damage, and a web movie, Wish List.
After having dabbled in almost all the formats, Hina says OTT is proving a boon for actors who didn’t have a platform to showcase their talent. “Earlier, a film would revolve around only the superstar. But in a web show, every character (even if there are more than five) is important. And, thus, everybody has more work opportunities. It if a good thing because talent needs to be respected. The focus can’t be only on one character, while side-lining the rest who may actually be more talented than the lead,” Hina says.
Though the actor keeps a busy schedule she makes sure to strike a balance between her work and personal life. “I have created a balance in my life. Whenever I get the time, I take my family on a vacation. I want my family, especially my mother to explore more. There is this dialogue: ‘Life ka sabse bada sach maut hai.’ We all run away from it... prioritising work and neglecting family. Our desires and wishes take a back seat. Undoubtedly, work is important, but so is family. Die with happy memories, so that when you close your eyes, you know you have lived your life well,” the actor avers.
And, without mincing words, Hina says girls are more concerned about their parents. “When I get married, I would like my first child to be a girl. In fact, recently when we were in Maldives, we saw this little girl wearing a cute mini bikini, enjoying time in the pool with her parents. And when my parents pointed out how adorable the munchkin looked, I told them about my wish to have a daughter, who will wear a bikini from the time she is born, and later flaunt it looking like a hot babe. Woh chale toh dus ladke mar jaye... she should inherit that from her mother,” Hina adds, laughing.”
On the work front, Hina has two movies and a music video in her kitty. One of them is an international film, Country of the Blind. “It’s shot in two languages, English and Hindi both. I want the movie to be showcased at various film festivals. I guess that will happen once the Covid situation comes under control. The movie is about a village whose entire population is visually impaired, and it has been so for centuries. I too play a blind girl. The story has a wonderful message: Blind people are better than those with sight,” Hina signs off.
