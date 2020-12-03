Here's Hina Khan looking like a million bucks in a hot red bikini on her Maldives vacay

The actress became a household name with her role of Akshara in the TV serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai". she then participated in the reality show "Bigg Boss 11", and has also dabbled in music albums.

Hina made her debut in Bollywood with the film "Hacked" earlier this year, and was also seen in the film "Unlock".

She recently starred in the supernatural show "Naagin 5", and briefly entered the "Bigg Boss 14" house as a Toofani Senior.

Despite gaining popularity on the small screen, Hina feels it is not easy for a TV star to make it big in films.

She said, "What we lack is equality. Nepotism exists everywhere and it does exist in our industry, too. If you are a star and you want to launch your kid, it's absolutely okay. But it is not fair when you don't give an equal chance to outsiders.

“TV actors hardly make it big in Bollywood, just because we don't get a fair chance. At least, give us a chance to prove ourselves," Hina told IANS.