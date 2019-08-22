Highlights from Day 2 at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

Canada foundation collaborated with LFW for the first time for a showcase where organic cotton farmers Ankush Patil & Sangita Kumari from Chhindwada district in Madhya Pradesh spoke about socio-economic and environmental case for organic cotton. There was also a special fashion showcase by 11 11Clothing , which emphasizes on creating links between farmers, weavers, vegetable dyeing and block printing traditions as a brand.
Photos by Viral Bhayani
