'He's Waiting For Release': Jason Sanjay On Father's Involvement In Sigma Promotion; Recalls First Reaction To Vijay Becoming CM- VIDEO

Jason Sanjay On Father's Involvement In Sigma Promotion; Recalls First Reaction To Vijay Becoming CM- VIDEO |

Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay opened up about his father’s involvement in his upcoming film Sigma. When asked whether Vijay would help promote the film, Jason said his father is excited about its release but will not be involved in the promotions. He also spoke about his reaction to Vijay becoming the Chief Minister.

During Sigma’s press meet, Jason was asked about Vijay’s contribution to the film. He replied, “He is waiting for the release.” When asked whether Vijay would be involved in promoting Sigma, Jason said, “No, no. Because I want the promotion to be about the film and I don’t want that to overlap and obviously he is the CM today, so you know you have so much responsibility.”

reporter : what will be his ( CM Vijay's) contribution to your film !#JasonSanjay : he's waiting for the film release. I want the promotion be about the film, i don't want that to overlap. Obviously he's CM today

He has so much responsibilitys.

He waiting to see what i have… — Lenin - ʜɪꜰɪ ᴛᴀʟᴋɪᴇꜱ (@HiFiTalkies) September 16, 2026

Jason further revealed that his father is looking forward to watching the film and seeing what he has created. “He is also very excited,” he added.

Jason also spoke about his reaction to Vijay becoming the Chief Minister. Recalling the moment, he said, “I felt very happy. It was obviously a very happy moment for me and everyone around him.”

Jason Sanjay was notably absent from his father Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 11, 2026, with his mother Sangeetha and sister Divya Saasha also not attending. Around the same period, reports claimed Jason had begun using “Jason Sanjay S” instead of “Jason Sanjay V”, with the “S” reportedly referring to Sangeetha. However, the alleged name change has not been officially confirmed by Jason or his representatives.

In an interview with Suma, Jason talked about how his father played a big role in him pursuing filmmaking. He said, "I have been to sets from a young age, so I was able to normalise that feeling… I have seen my father in that profession for so many years, I always had that interest from a young age."