Trisha Krishnan Spotted At Silverstone After Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Arrival As Ajith Kumar Races In Michelin Le Mans Cup 2026 – VIDEO |

Trisha Krishnan has arrived at Silverstone, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay and actor-racer Ajith Kumar are also present for the Michelin Le Mans Cup race. The actress was spotted arriving at the iconic racing circuit shortly after Vijay and Ajith’s arrival. As she made her way inside, cameras captured her brief appearance, and the video soon went viral on social media.

Trisha was seen stepping out of a car wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a maroon jacket. She then entered the tent at the racing circuit. The actress’ arrival has caught attention, particularly amid her long-standing association with Vijay and their reported link-up over the years.

Trisha at AK Racing Area💥 pic.twitter.com/d38rWpxVuA — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) September 12, 2026

Before Trisha’s arrival, netizens were left wondering whether the actress would make an appearance at the racing circuit. Many even speculated that she would not be attending the Silverstone event.

Adding to the buzz around the Silverstone event, Trisha Krishnan was recently spotted with veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar in London. Radhika shared a selfie with Trisha on social media, which quickly went viral among fans. Radhika is also in London for Ajith Kumar’s Silverstone race and had earlier met the actor ahead of the event. Trisha’s presence has further fuelled fan speculation, particularly amid long-standing rumours linking her with Vijay.

Trisha and Vijay have been linked by relationship rumours for years, although neither has publicly addressed or confirmed the speculation. Their frequent appearances together, however, have continued to fuel discussions among fans. Trisha’s presence at Vijay’s key public events has also drawn attention. She attended his swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in May 2026, where she was seen alongside his family and later became emotional during his first address. She was also spotted at the Tamil Nadu Independence Day celebrations in August, seated in the front row near Vijay’s parents and seen saluting the Chief Minister. Her repeated presence at significant occasions has once again sparked speculation about their equation, though the rumours remain unconfirmed.