'Fan Wars Coming To An End': Vijay & Ajith Kumar's Wholesome Hug At Silverstone Breaks Internet- VIDEO |

A heartwarming moment unfolded at Silverstone as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay met actor-racer Ajith Kumar ahead of his Michelin Le Mans Cup race. The two stars shared a warm embrace at the iconic racing circuit, creating a memorable moment for fans who have followed their careers and the long-standing camaraderie between them.

Before the race, Vijay was seen running towards Ajith as he came to meet him. Ajith, who was standing with his hands folded, warmly welcomed Vijay, who then hugged him. The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans sharing the moment from different angles and celebrating the reunion between the two Tamil cinema stars.

For more than two decades, Ajith Kumar and Vijay have been at the centre of Tamil cinema’s biggest fan rivalry, with their films, box-office numbers and stardom constantly compared. While the “Thala vs Thalapathy” debate has often fuelled fan wars, the actors themselves have largely maintained mutual respect.

After seeing their heartfelt hug, one user wrote, “Two decades of Vijay–Ajith fan wars are slowly coming to an end.” Another called it the “BIGGEST Day For Tamil Cinema.” A third user wrote, “Rivalry is so goated that it divided Tamil Nadu into parts and ended with a wholesome hug.”

Two decades of Vijay–Ajith fan wars are slowly coming to an end. ❤️‍🔥



And this SS is a beautiful sample of what the future can look like, mutual respect over rivalry, celebration over comparison. 🤝

AK × VJ two icons, two journeys, one generation that grew up celebrating them.… pic.twitter.com/ABXg1CyNcK — Troy🗡️ (@troy_war711) September 12, 2026

Rivalry is so goated that divided tamilnadu into parts and ended with a wholesome hug 🥹❤️



CM Vijay X Ajith 🫂 pic.twitter.com/HtywFVQOEl — Vikram (@Vikram10729557) September 12, 2026

Vijay & Ajith Kumar Fans Rivalry

The Vijay–Ajith rivalry can be traced back to the mid-1990s, when both actors were emerging as major stars and their films began releasing around the same periods. In 1996, Ajith’s Vaanmathi and Kalloori Vaasal competed with Vijay’s Coimbatore Mappillai and Poove Unakkaga, while their films also clashed again in 1997, with Ajith’s Rettai Jadai Vayasu and Vijay’s Kadhalukku Mariyadhai.

The competition became more prominent in 2001, when Ajith’s Dheena and Vijay’s Friends released on the same day during Pongal. As both stars grew into leading figures, their respective fan bases increasingly compared their films, box-office performance and popularity. In the following years, clashes such as Ajith’s Villain and Vijay’s Bagavathi in 2002, and Anjaneya and Thirumalai in 2003, further fuelled the perception of a “Vijay vs Ajith” competition.