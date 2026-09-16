Vijay’s London Fan Meet Cancelled After Metropolitan Police Raise Safety Concerns Over Massive Crowd Outside The Shard | PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s planned public fan-greeting event outside London’s The Shard was cancelled on Tuesday after the Metropolitan Police raised safety concerns over the size of the gathering and permission-related issues.

Hundreds of Vijay’s supporters had assembled near the iconic skyscraper, with several fans reportedly waiting for hours in the hope of catching a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician during his UK visit.

A member of Vijay’s team announced the cancellation through a loudspeaker, citing public safety concerns. “For public safety concerns, we are calling off the programme because we don’t have permission due to safety concerns,” the representative said, according to reports by The Times of India and Livemint.

Fans Gather Near The Shard

The cancellation came after a sizeable crowd gathered around the London Bridge and The Shard area. Vijay’s hotel is also located in the vicinity.

According to Livemint, the area became difficult for security personnel and officials to manage as supporters continued to gather. Despite the disappointment, one fan said the decision was understandable given the circumstances, noting that the crowd was still considerably smaller than the massive gatherings often witnessed in Tamil Nadu.

Many supporters were left disappointed after travelling to the location and waiting for hours. However, the cancellation was attributed to safety and permission concerns rather than any other reason.

Vijay In UK For Investment Outreach

Vijay is currently in the United Kingdom as part of a Tamil Nadu government investment-outreach delegation aimed at attracting investments and strengthening the state's industrial and technology ecosystem.

According to The Times of India, Vijay’s office said the visit has resulted in several memoranda of understanding involving proposed investments worth around Rs 12,300 crore. These agreements are expected to generate more than 9,400 high-value jobs.

The outreach programme is also aimed at positioning Tamil Nadu as a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology.

Scheduled To Return On Wednesday

Vijay is scheduled to conclude his UK visit and return to India on Wednesday. The cancelled fan interaction was expected to give his supporters in London an opportunity to see him in person before his departure.

The event, however, was called off after authorities raised concerns about managing the gathering safely and the absence of the required permission.