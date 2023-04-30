Here’s how BTS’ Suga & Jimin reacted to the highlight moment of ‘Agust D’ concert In Newark

BTS's Suga recently finished the third stop on his SUGA | Agust D world tour to a thrilled audience in Newark. However, what really caught the attention of the crowd was the surprise appearance of Jimin in the audience.

Despite some unexpected hiccups, including Suga's guitar string breaking mid-performance and his request for only Samsung phones to film himself, the show went on.

One thing that remained consistent from the previous two concerts was the passionate response of the ARMYs, who sang along with Suga from start to finish for most songs.

An unexpected highlight of the show

However, the barking sound by ARMY became an unexpected highlight of the show. It all started at the first concert in New York when the audience suddenly began barking at Suga during his breaks.

Even after his surprise, Suga encouraged the next audience to do the same, and the tradition continued. Fans responded with hilarity, saying that they were inspired by the group themselves.

BTS' Suga and Jimin's reaction

During the show, Suga asked Jimin if he had noticed the barking, to which Jimin expressed his surprise, noting that they had never seen their fans do anything like this before. Suga explained that it started spontaneously and that he found it very amusing.

Check out the video shared by a fan here:

It's clear that the ARMYs are doing their best to keep Suga feeling at home and avoiding any homesickness. It's a great thing to see the bond between the band and their fans grow even stronger, and with their upcoming concerts, there will undoubtedly be more surprises in store.