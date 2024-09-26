 Hema Malini Remembers Dev Anand On His Birth Anniversary: 'I Would Never Feel Low Around Him'
Hema Malini Remembers Dev Anand On His Birth Anniversary: 'I Would Never Feel Low Around Him'

Hema Malini shared several pictures with Dev Anand from the films they worked on together, along with a note.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
article-image

On legendary actor and filmmaker Dev Anand's 101st birth anniversary, actor Hema Malini shared cherished memories of Dev Saab and how she misses his warm presence still.

On Thursday, Hema Malini took to Instagram to share several pictures with Dev Anand from the films they worked on together, along with a note.

"I have such lovely memories of Dev Saab who was in fact the hero of my 2nd big release with a top actor. I was raw, and in awe but he quickly put me at ease and behaved as if he was a good friend. This attitude continued till the end always exuding energy that would stimulate everyone. I would never feel low or sad when he was around," she said.

article-image

"His calling me "Hema!" still reverberates in my ears. I truly loved him for the extraordinary person that he was and miss his warm presence even today. Happy birthday Dev Saab!," she added.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Jackie Shroff wrote, "Respects."

Another user commented, "Golden Era."

"Ma'am, you are so beautiful... No one can match your aura to this day. Stay blessed always," another comment read.

Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923, and is considered one of the most successful actors in Bollywood.

In a career spanning almost six decades, the actor left a mark with his roles in films like 'Guide,' 'Taxi Driver,' 'Jewel Thief' and 'CID'.

article-image

He broke new grounds, playing a smuggler in 'Jaal,' absconding gang member in 'Dushman,' black marketeer in 'Kalabazaar' and a murderer in 'Bombay Ka Babu.

Besides being an actor, he was also a writer, director, and producer.

The late actor, who received India's third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, took his last breath in his room at The Washington Mayfair Hotel in London, at the age of 88, on December 3, 2011 

