Head Priest Slams Om Raut For Kissing Kriti Sanon At Tirupati Temple: 'Go To A Hotel Room'

Filmmaker Om Raut's ambitious project 'Adipurush' is finally nearing its theatrical release date and the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film across India. Raut, along with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, was recently in the temple town of Tirupati to launch the final trailer of the film, and the event received a massive response from the audience.

While all well went at the event, Raut and Kriti later drew flak from the people after they were seen paying a visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple at Tirumala in Tirupati and kissing each other goodbye.

A video from their temple visit has gone viral on the internet, in which Raut can be seen planting a peck on Kriti's cheek inside the temple premises, and this has not gone down well with some people.

Head priest slams Om Raut, Kriti

As soon as the video went viral, objections were raised and netizens, including political leaders, were of the opinion that indulging in such an act inside a temple premises was unnecessary and insulting.

The head priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana also expressed his disappointment and slammed Raut and Kriti. He released a statement in which he said that even husband and wife do not engage in such behaviour inside the temple premises. "If you want to do such things, go to a hotel room and do it. Your behaviour is insluting to the Ramayan and Goddess Sita," he said.

For the unawares, Kriti is set to play the role of Goddess Sita in 'Adipurush', with Prabhas playing Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan being Raavan.

'Kriti not suitable for Goddess Sita's role': Head priest

The head priest went on to say that several other actors too have essayed the role of Gods and mythological characters on screen prior to 'Adipurush' and that they have conducted themselves with dignity.

Stating that he was deeply saddened by Raut and Kriti behaving "indecently" inside the temple premises, he went on to say, "Actors like NTR, ANR, and Nagarjuna displayed grace and dignity in their portrayals of characters from Indian mythology. But nowadays, there seems to be a lack of such dedication. Kriti Sanon is not suitable for the role of Sitamma."

He added that even married couples maintain decorum in such religious places and that witnessing Raut and Kriti hugging and kissing each other in the open was a "repulsive sight" which hurt his religious beliefs.

Raut, Kriti and the rest of the team of 'Adipurush' are yet to release an official statement on the controversy.

Meanwhile, 'Adipurush' is all set to release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

