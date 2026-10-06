'He Was Doing A Great Job...': Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Rhiti Tiwari Reveals If She Was Jealous Of Qazi Touqeer | FPJ Exclusive - Watch Video

Rhiti Tiwari Reveals If She Was Jealous Of Qazi Touqeer | Instagram / YouTube

Actor and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 20 house last week. During a task, Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, and Uditi Singh decided to take Rhiti's life, due to which she was eliminated from the reality show. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Rhiti and spoke to her about her journey and a lot more.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 20, she had a couple of huge fights with Qazi Touqeer, and netizens as well as the co-contestants felt that she was jealous of him. When asked if she actually felt jealous of Qazi, Rhiti said, "What I was feeling was like, I’ve come here to do so much, to create, to show my work. But then I started feeling like I wasn’t doing a good job at it, and he was doing a great job. So when that conversation happened, I totally get why it might come off as jealousy or insecurity. Maybe, to some extent, it was just a vulnerable moment where I was like, 'What am I even doing? Why can't I get this right?'"

Rhiti Tiwari Feels She Was Misunderstood

She further stated that she thinks that she was misunderstood. However, she quickly added that it is human emotion.

The singer said, "I think it’s totally normal to feel that way. When we feel like that in real life, we talk to our friends like, 'Bro, I’m feeling this way,' or 'This is happening.' I was doing the same with my friends, but the only difference was that it was happening on national TV. So, my vulnerable moment became for the public to judge, criticise, love, or hate."

Rhiti Tiwari Is Happy With Her Bigg Boss 20 Journey

Rhiti stated that she is happy with her journey in BB20 house. She said, "I’m happy I was able to show my whole journey honestly; how low I felt, how broken I was, how I acted, and then how I rebuilt myself after that breaking point. It has been the most impactful thing in my life."