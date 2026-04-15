'He Started Drinking Heavily': Prem Chopra Recalls Rajesh Khanna's Struggles During Amitabh Bachchan's Rise

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra recently opened up about the changing fortunes of stardom in the Hindi film industry. In a candid conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani, he spoke about witnessing the difficult transition in the career of superstar Rajesh Khanna during the period when Amitabh Bachchan was emerging as the industry’s new leading force.

During the interview, Prem Chopra recalled how the decline in Rajesh Khanna’s career was emotionally challenging for the actor. According to him, Khanna rarely spoke openly about his struggles, but those around him could sense the impact it had on him.

Sharing his observations, Prem Chopra said, “He didn’t discuss it, but I could feel what was going on. It’s difficult for him to digest that failure... to accept this position when he was already a top star, a superstar.”

He further explained that such changes in an actor’s career can take a heavy emotional toll. Chopra noted that many performers find it difficult to cope when their popularity begins to fade.

He added, “He was drinking earlier too, but then he started drinking heavily. This happens everywhere - when such things happen, an actor either drinks more or something goes wrong because they can’t tolerate what they were and what they are now.”

Prem Chopra also spoke about the contrasting approach adopted by Amitabh Bachchan, which he believes helped the actor maintain his relevance in the industry for decades. According to Chopra, Bachchan embraced evolving roles rather than holding on to the image of a conventional leading man.

He explained, “The difference between him and Amitabh Bachchan is that Amitabh has accepted, ‘I am not the hero of the picture.’ He doesn’t take the film on his shoulders. It’s the character he is doing, and his character is outstanding. Every film is doing so well.”

Highlighting Bachchan’s ability to adapt with time, Chopra added, “He is doing very central characters and has become very popular because of this.”

The veteran actor also recalled an incident from Bachchan’s early career struggles, sharing how determined the actor was to secure work at a time when opportunities were scarce. He revealed, “He himself has said he lost a lot of money, property and all that. But once he got into it, there was no looking back. He walked from his house to Yash Chopra’s house for a role when he had no work. He went and said, ‘I want work.’”

Praising Bachchan’s dedication to his craft, Prem Chopra concluded, “He is a very hardworking actor. When he comes on set, he comes before time and works on the character he is doing.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prem Chopra was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal which released in 2023.