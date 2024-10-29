 ‘He Has A Crazy Fan Following’: Do Patti’s Kriti Sanon On Costar Shaheer Sheikh’s Huge Fan Base (Video)
In a recent media interaction, Kriti Sanon, who is paired opposite Television hunk Shaheer Sheikh in their recently released film ‘Do Patti,’ speaks about the actor’s ‘crazy fan base’ and how his fans are very loyal and passionate.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image

Shaheer Sheikh, a prominent name in the world of television over the years, enjoys a huge fan base across the globe. The actor who is remembered for his stint in shows like Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and more has recently made his Netflix debut with Kajol and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Do Patti.’

article-image

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, Kriti, who is paired opposite the Piya Albela fame in the film opened up on Shaheer’s ‘crazy fan base.’ Speaking about it, the actress states that a fan base like Shaheer’s comes with a huge body of work. The actress says, “Yeah, his fan following btw is crazy. His fans love him. I saw it not when I was shooting with him but when a clip from the film went viral. I think his fans are very loyal and very passionate and I think that is how it should be and I think that only comes with good work.”

article-image

For the uninformed, Kriti and Shaheer’s ‘Do Patti’ recently released on Netflix. The film witnesses Kajol in a cop avatar for the first time. However, the film did not have a very good response from the critics.

On the work front, Shaheer was last seen on television in Rajan Shahi’s ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela.‘

