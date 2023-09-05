 Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Mannara Defends Her Film's Director Amid Kiss Controversy: 'He Got Over Excited' (WATCH)
Mannara Chopra defended the director and said that his intention was not wrong

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Telugu actress Mannara Chopra, has opened up about the viral video in which her upcoming film's director was seen kissing her without consent. For the unversed, Mannara recently made headlines after her video from a film's teaser launch went viral on social media.

In the said video, Mannara was spotted posing for the paparazzi with the makers of Thiragabadara Saami. The film's director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary was also seen kissing her. Mannara looked uncomfortable as the director put his arms around her shoulder and kissed her on the cheek without her consent.

The video went viral on August 30 and the actress remained tight-lipped for several days. However, on September 5 (Tuesday), Mannara arrived in Mumbai to issue a clarification.

Mannara defended the director and said that his intention was not wrong. She also added that a lot of times when people are excited, they don't understand what they are doing.

"The viral news has nothing to do with the director. He likes my work in the film a lot. Even when I'm not shooting, my team members call me to say that they are missing me. So I just think that he (director) got over-excited. I was surprised when the video went viral and the way it got picked up. Whatever happened, I think he just did it out of excitement. I don't this his intention was wrong."

Further praising the film industry, she said, "I have always loved South film industry and have done so many films there. People have always treated me very nicely. They are very warm and welcoming. So just be positive and happy, just the way I am. I've specifically come to Bombay to clarify this."

Mannara made her Bollywood debut with Vivek Agnihotri's film Zid in 2014. She has been a part of several Telugu films like Prema Geema Jantha Nai, Jakkanna, Thikka, Rogue and Sita, among others.

