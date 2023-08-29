Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Mannara Gets Uncomfortable As Director A.S. Ravi Kumar Chowdary Kisses Her (WATCH)

Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Mannara Gets Uncomfortable As Director AS Ravi Kumar Kisses Her (WATCH) | Photo Via Twitter.

Telugu actress Mannara Chopra, who is also Priyanka Chopra's cousin, recently attended the teaser launch of her upcoming movie, Thiragabadara Saami. She was also joined by the film's director, A.S. Ravi Kumar Chowdary. However, the filmmaker is gaining headlines for the wrong reasons after he was seen kissing Mannara at the event.

In the video, Mannara can be seen posing for the paparazzi with the makers of Thiragabadara Saami. Soon after, the director puts his arms around her shoulder and kisses her on the cheek without her consent, leaving her uncomfortable. She was also shocked by A.S. Ravi Kumar Chowdary's gesture and tried her best to conceal it by laughing.

Check out the viral video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, apart from Mannara, Thiragabadara Saami also stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Gopichand, and Sai Dharam Tej in pivotal roles. Makarand Deshpande will be seen playing the villain in the movie.

On the work front, Mannara made her Bollywood debut with Zid in 2014, which starred Karanvir Sharma and Shraddha Das. The thriller film was directed by Vivek Agnihotri. After this, Mannara made her acting debut in Telugu in 2014 with Prema Geema Jantha Nai. Later, she has been a part of Telugu movies including Jakkanna, Thikka, Rogue, and Sita, among others.