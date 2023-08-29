 Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Mannara Gets Uncomfortable As Director A.S. Ravi Kumar Chowdary Kisses Her (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra's Cousin Mannara Gets Uncomfortable As Director A.S. Ravi Kumar Chowdary Kisses Her (WATCH)

Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Mannara Gets Uncomfortable As Director A.S. Ravi Kumar Chowdary Kisses Her (WATCH)

Recently, Mannara Chopra stepped out to promote her upcoming film, Thiragabadara Saami.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Mannara Gets Uncomfortable As Director AS Ravi Kumar Kisses Her (WATCH) | Photo Via Twitter.

Telugu actress Mannara Chopra, who is also Priyanka Chopra's cousin, recently attended the teaser launch of her upcoming movie, Thiragabadara Saami. She was also joined by the film's director, A.S. Ravi Kumar Chowdary. However, the filmmaker is gaining headlines for the wrong reasons after he was seen kissing Mannara at the event.

In the video, Mannara can be seen posing for the paparazzi with the makers of Thiragabadara Saami. Soon after, the director puts his arms around her shoulder and kisses her on the cheek without her consent, leaving her uncomfortable. She was also shocked by A.S. Ravi Kumar Chowdary's gesture and tried her best to conceal it by laughing.

Check out the viral video:

Read Also
Haven’t Bagged ZID For Being Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin: Mannara
article-image

Meanwhile, apart from Mannara, Thiragabadara Saami also stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Gopichand, and Sai Dharam Tej in pivotal roles. Makarand Deshpande will be seen playing the villain in the movie.

On the work front, Mannara made her Bollywood debut with Zid in 2014, which starred Karanvir Sharma and Shraddha Das. The thriller film was directed by Vivek Agnihotri. After this, Mannara made her acting debut in Telugu in 2014 with Prema Geema Jantha Nai. Later, she has been a part of Telugu movies including Jakkanna, Thikka, Rogue, and Sita, among others.

Read Also
Mannara Chopra: Dan Brown’s works have gripping storylines, impeccable research
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suhana Khan Will Do THIS If Her Boyfriend Is Found Cheating

Suhana Khan Will Do THIS If Her Boyfriend Is Found Cheating

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Pose With Fans In Kenya During Vacation (PHOTO)

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Pose With Fans In Kenya During Vacation (PHOTO)

Onam 2023: Keerthy Suresh Catches The Golden Hour During Her Festivities: IN PHOTOS

Onam 2023: Keerthy Suresh Catches The Golden Hour During Her Festivities: IN PHOTOS

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 6 Bollywood Songs to Dedicate To Your Siblings 

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 6 Bollywood Songs to Dedicate To Your Siblings 

Sunny Deol Celebrates Raksha Bandhan During Gadar 2 Screening In Mumbai

Sunny Deol Celebrates Raksha Bandhan During Gadar 2 Screening In Mumbai