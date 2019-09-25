HBDARMurugadoss trends as fans wish 'Darbar' filmmaker who turns 44

Tamil film industries well known director, producer and screenwriter Murugadoss Arunasalam popularly known as AR Murugadoss is celebrating his 44th birthday today. He is the prominent name in the Tamil cinema and best known for his work in Bollywood with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan in movie Ghajini.

Fans and well wishers are wishing AR Murugadoss today on Twitter with love filled and heart warming posts.

He gave many hits on box office, and also gave three blockbusters back to back with Thuppakki, Sarkar and Kaththi.

He will be back on silver screen with his awaited project Darbar which includes the big star cast Rajinikanth and Nayanthara. The film will hit theatres on January 15, 2020.