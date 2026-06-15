Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 3: Vikram Bhatt's Film Mints 3.60 Crore, Beats Bharat Bhagyavidhaata & Main Vaapas Aaunga

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, the sequel to the 2011 horror hit Haunted 3D, which was among the most successful horror films of its time, released in theatres on June 12. Despite competing with Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagyavidhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, and facing minimal promotions, the Vikram Bhatt-directed film has consistently outperformed both titles at the box office, maintaining a strong run after its first weekend.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past has collected Rs 3.60 crore on Day 3 across 4,130 screens, marking a 10.8% rise from its Day 2 net of Rs 3.25 crore. With this, the film’s total India gross stands at Rs 11.03 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 9.35 crore so far.



Budget

While the makers are yet to officially reveal the film's budget, reports suggest that Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 15 crore.

Cast

The film stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty, alongside Chetna Pande and Hemant Pandey.

Haunted 3D Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film remains caught between nostalgia and reinvention. It offers atmospheric pleasures, earnest performances and moments of emotional sincerity, but its reliance on familiar genre machinery prevents it from becoming the haunting experience it aspires to be."