Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past & Hollywood Film Backrooms Passed Without Any Cuts By CBFC: Report

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata / Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past / Backrooms |

This week, many films are slated to release, and three of them are Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and Hollywood film Backrooms. In the past few weeks, the Central Board of Film Certification made headlines because of the cuts it ordered in a few movies, especially the Hollywood film Obsession.

However, according to a report in Bollywood, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and Backrooms have been passed by the CBFC without any cuts.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Certification & Runtime

The Kangana Ranaut starrer, which is based on the 26/11 terror attacks, was passed by the CBFC with a U/A 16+ certificate, and the runtime of the movie is 127.13 minutes, which means it is 2 hours, 7 minutes and 13 seconds long.

Haunted 3D Certification & Runtime

Vikram Bhatt's directorial Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, which is finally releasing after a few delays, received an 'A' certificate from the CBFC. It is a horror film with a runtime of 138.54 minutes.

Backrooms Certification & Runtime

Backrooms was released internationally in May, but it is all set to release in India on June 12, 2026. Just like Obsession, the movie has already received a very good response at the box office overseas.

The CBFC gave the movie an 'A' certificate, and its runtime is 110.54 minutes, which means it is 1 hour, 50 minutes and 54 seconds long.

Box Office Clash

On June 12, 2026, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Governor are also slated to hit the big screens. So, as many as five films are slated to release on the same day.

Till now, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata have created a good pre-release buzz. So, it will be interesting to see which movie performs well at the box office.