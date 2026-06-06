Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata First Review: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Calls Kangana Ranaut's Tireless Efforts 'Commendable'

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata First Review |

After Emergency, actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut will be back on the big screen with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is slated to release on June 12, 2026. The actress has started the promotions of the film, and on Friday, a screening of the film was held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Even the state's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, watched the film and later took to Instagram to share his review.

He posted, "Today, I attended the special screening of the film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' in Bhubaneswar. It vividly depicts the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of the nurses who risked their lives to save others during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks."

He further wrote, "This effort by Kangana Ranaut, who has created a unique identity in the world of cinema through her tireless efforts, is commendable. This film, which is a message of social importance and nationalist thought, will be very helpful in instilling patriotism and service spirit among today's youth."

According to reports, Kangana requested Majhi to declare Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tax-free in Odisha.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set against the backdrop of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, and it tells the story of the nurses of Cama Hospital. Kangana plays the role of one of the nurses in the film.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Reviews

An X user also watched the film and tweeted, "Watched #KanganaRanaut's starrer #BharatBhagyaVidhata in special screening today. A good film with a compelling story, and Kangana delivers a terrific performance. Definitely one of her better films in recent yrs (sic)."

Watched #KanganaRanaut's starrer #BharatBhagyaVidhata in special Screening Today.

A good film with a compelling story and Kangana delivers a terrific performance. Definitely one of her better films in recent yrs. — Satya Sanket 🎬 (@satyasanket) June 5, 2026

While the early reviews of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are quite positive, it will be interesting to see what response the movie gets from the audience.

Kangana Ranaut Movies

Apart from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana has Queen 2 lined up, and everyone is excited to watch the actress as Rani on the big screen.