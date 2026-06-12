Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Review: Director Vikram Bhatt's Film Script Gets Lost In The Fog

Title: Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past

Directors: Vikram Bhatt and Manish P. Chavan

Cast: Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, Shruti Prakash, Praneet Bhatt, Mannveer Choudharry

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 2 Stars

Some films invite you into a haunted mansion. Others leave you wondering whether the ghosts have escaped with the screenplay. Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, Vikram Bhatt's return to a once-popular franchise, occupies an uneasy space between supernatural horror and tragic romance, often appearing more interested in revisiting familiar corridors than discovering new ones.

The story follows Dev, a troubled man seeking sanctuary in a remote hilltop mansion, only to find that solitude is the one thing the property does not offer. The house comes equipped with spectral visitors, buried secrets, emotional baggage, and enough creaking architecture to keep a carpenter employed. As Dev digs deeper into the mansion's history, memories of a lost love intermingle with the paranormal disturbances around him.

Bhatt understands the grammar of gothic horror. The problem is not atmosphere. The narrative often seems content to coast on nostalgia. Much of the storytelling unfolds exactly as seasoned horror viewers expect, with revelations arriving long after they have been anticipated.

Yet the film is not without merit. Beneath the supernatural trappings lies a sincere attempt to tell a story about grief, longing and unfinished emotional journeys. When the film allows its characters room to breathe, it reveals flashes of genuine feeling. Unfortunately, those moments are too infrequent to fully rescue the proceedings from predictability.

Actors' Performance

Mimoh Chakraborty delivers a committed performance, lending credibility to a protagonist battling both personal and supernatural demons, even when the writing occasionally leaves him stranded. Chetna Pande brings grace and vulnerability to her role, making a stronger impression than the screenplay perhaps intends. The supporting cast performs capably, though most characters function more as narrative devices than fully realised individuals.

Music and Aesthetics

The film's strongest ally is its atmosphere. The cinematography captures the mountain setting with elegance, transforming the landscape into a character of its own. The mansion exudes an old-world eeriness that recalls gothic romances of another era. The background score heightens tension, sometimes succeeding where the screenplay struggles. The visual effects, however, are uneven and occasionally disrupt the illusion the film works hard to create.

Final Verdict

Overall, the film remains caught between nostalgia and reinvention. It offers atmospheric pleasures, earnest performances and moments of emotional sincerity, but its reliance on familiar genre machinery prevents it from becoming the haunting experience it aspires to be.