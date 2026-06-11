Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review: Watch It For The Courageous Nurses Of Mumbai's Cama Hospital; Kangana Ranaut Is Excellent

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review |

Title: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Director: Manoj Tapadia

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3 stars

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review: After Emergency, which was released in January 2025, Kangana Ranaut is back on the big screen after a gap of one and a half years with her new film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The trailer of the film had grabbed everyone's attention. So, is the film worth your time and money? Read on to find out...

The film is set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, and the story concentrates on the nurses of Cama Hospital. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata shows how, in such a difficult situation, the nurses of the hospital courageously saved many lives, and not even a single patient was killed during the attack.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia. The film starts on a sweet note by showcasing the lives of the nurses, and some light-hearted moments will surely bring a smile to your face. The movie shows how even nurses sacrifice their personal lives for their duty.

After around 30-40 minutes, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata takes a dramatic turn, as the attack part appears on screen. Things get intense, and some scenes will give you an adrenaline rush. One particularly powerful scene features all the nurses repeating their oath together, and it will surely give you goosebumps. The interval point is amazing, and you will eagerly wait for the second half of the film.

But, in the second half, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata becomes a bumpy ride. While there are a few thrilling scenes that will keep you on the edge of your seat, some scenes fall flat. Also, the climax twist just happens too quickly and easily; the build-up for it is missing.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review - Actors' Performances

We all know that Kangana Ranaut is a fantastic actor, but with every film, she surprises us and raises the bar. In Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana has nailed it as the simple Mumbai girl who works as a nurse. While her Marathi accent does go off a bit, she is excellent in the film. Also, even in such a simple avatar, Kangana is looking gorgeous.

While Kangana takes the lead, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Agashe, and Esha Dey support her very well, and all the actresses leave a strong mark with their performances.

Prasad Aok, as Kangana's husband in the film, has also given a good performance.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review - Music

The music of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is average. There are no songs that will stay with you once you leave the theatre. But, Aman Pant's background music does wonders in the intense scenes.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review - Final Verdict

We have watched many films and web series based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. But, for the first time, we get to watch the story of the nurses of Cama Hospital and how they saved so many lives. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata might not be a perfect tribute to them, but it surely deserves a watch for all those nurses who were there in the hospital at that time and who chose duty over their safety during that difficult phase.

Also, if you are a Kangana Ranaut fan, book your tickets right now!