Backrooms Review: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve & Mark Duplass' Film Is A Promising Work Of Liminal Horror |

Title: Backrooms

Director: Kane Parson

Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3.5 Stars

Some nightmares emerge not from monsters but from the unsettling sense that reality has shifted imperceptibly. Kane Parsons' Backrooms understands this instinctively, transforming an internet-born myth into a psychological horror film powered less by shocks than by disorientation.

Set in 1990, the story follows Clark, a struggling furniture-store owner whose life has stalled. Estranged from his wife and trapped in self-destructive routines, he discovers a hidden passage behind his store that opens into an endless labyrinth of impossible spaces. What begins as curiosity soon becomes an obsession, drawing others into a realm where logic and perception steadily unravel.

Parsons wisely resists turning a cult internet phenomenon into a conventional jump-scare spectacle. Instead, he allows dread to accumulate through atmosphere, lingering imagery, and the persistent feeling that something is fundamentally wrong. The film's greatest achievement lies in translating an abstract online concept into a coherent cinematic experience without sacrificing its essential mystery.

The narrative occasionally feels compelled to explain ideas that are more effective when left unresolved. As mystery gives way to exposition, some of the film's dreamlike potency dissipates, leaving one wishing Parsons had trusted the plot's inherent strangeness more fully.

Beneath the horror lies a compelling portrait of emotional stagnation. The endless corridors function not merely as a supernatural puzzle but as a reflection of lives trapped between movement and meaning. In that respect, the film's most unsettling terrain may not be its architecture, but the psychological void it mirrors.

Actors' Performance

Chiwetel Ejiofor anchors the film with remarkable restraint, conveying despair, fascination, and vulnerability without resorting to melodrama. Renate Reinsve brings intelligence and emotional clarity to her role, while Finn Bennett and Lukita Maxwell provide credible support. The performances remain grounded even as the narrative ventures into increasingly surreal territory.

Music and Aesthetics

Jeremy Cox's cinematography lends striking form to the labyrinth's unsettling geometry, transforming ordinary spaces into landscapes of quiet dread, while analogue textures and handheld imagery deepen the film's immersive quality. Complementing these visuals, the atmospheric score and oppressive ambient hums sustain an undercurrent of unease that lingers long after individual scares have faded.

FPJ Verdict

With its distinctive visual imagination and sophisticated understanding of fear's quieter registers, Backrooms transforms digital folklore into an absorbing cinematic experience while announcing the arrival of a filmmaker worth watching.