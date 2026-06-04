Brown Review: Karisma Kapoor Ditches Her Dance Shoes, Solves A Crime Thriller In Kolkata |

Title: Brown

Director: Abhinay Deo

Cast: Karisma Kapoor, Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Helen, Soni Razdan, Ajinkya Deo

Where: Z5

Rating: 3 Stars

I was half expecting Karisma Kapoor to start dancing to Mai Toh Rastei Sei Ja Rahi Thi (Coolie No. 1, 1995) with Govinda when i started watching the web series Brown. But then again, Brown is a psychological crime thriller, and shows Karisma in a never before seen avatar, that of an alcoholic ex-police officer in Kolkata. And no, Govinda wasn’t the serial killer in this one. Brown has been directed by Abhinay Deo, where Karisma plays Rita Brown, tasked with solving the brutal murder of an influential businessman's daughter.

Actors Performances

Karisma is unlike her colourful 90s self we identify her with, making a gritty transformation which goes with the dark tone of the series. Her breakfast is coffee and marijuana joints, and her partner is played by Surya Sharma. Surya seems to have a penchant for partnering in serial crime thrillers with actresses playing from the 90s and 2000s troubled cops, and last i noticed him was partnering with Konkona Sen Sharma in Search: The Naina Murder Case. Interesting to note that his father is played by KK Raina, who we remember from the original Byomkesh Bakshy series.

And what an excellent quirky choice of a role we see Helen in, whose introductory scene is her organizing a funeral for her diabetic leg. Soni Razdan who adds a touch of gravitas and grace to the entire series, while Ajinkya Deo is the unemotional, calculating businessman-father who we are all sceptical of. Aryann Bhowmick as Saikat, the untrustworthy musician boyfriend stays true to his role. Special mention should be made of the forensic head at the police department, who at moments aptly conveys nuggets of Bengali culture and how a typical Bengali would react when extremely angry.

As far as the cinematography goes, a Kolkata in a neo-noir setting is a pleasantly refreshing.

FPJ Verdict



So if you like neo-noir crime thrillers, and especially one based out of Kolkata, and hope for a day when Govinda just might turn up at the murder scene with Karisma and start dancing to Sexy Sexy Sexy Mujhei Log Kehtei, do give Brown a watch.