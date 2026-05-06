'Some People Are Stupid': Vikram Bhatt Slams Trolls Over Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Teaser Over CGI Use

Vikram Bhatt defends Haunted 3D teaser amid CGI backlash | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, a spine-chilling horror starring Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande, set to hit theatres on June 12. The teaser, unveiled on Tuesday, faced criticism over its CGI, prompting Vikram to react, saying the 'funny thing' is that after initial feedback about excessive VFX, the team shot on real locations, adding, "some people are stupid… that’s the real location, foolish. So, haters will hate but lovers will love."

Vikram Bhatt Defends Haunted 3D Teaser Amid CGI Backlash

Speaking to Zoom, Vikram said, "The point is that we have to get more educated about cinema. Now suppose, aap Star Wars dekh aaaye and if you start saying, 'This is CGI.' Star Wars mein aur kya hoga? Mai real bhoot kahan se leke aaunga? Bhoot toh aisa hi hoga, bhai. (If you go and watch Star Wars and then start saying, ‘This is CGI,’ what else will it be in Star Wars? Where will I bring a real ghost from? A ghost will be like this only)."

'Logo Ne Pehle Se Maan Liya Hai Ki Yeh CGI Hai.'

He added that the ghost is indeed real, and they only used makeup to ensure it didn’t resemble a human being, which he finds unfortunate.

"Whatever we've done in real, people feel 'yeh toh kuch aur hi hai.' Ab kya karenge batao? Aap logo ne pehle se maan liya hai ki yeh CGI hai. CGI aise move kar hi nahi sakta. It just shows their lack of (knowledge). It is very robotic. You will never get a flowing scene in CGI," concluded Bhatt.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is set to clash with Imtiaz Ali’s romantic musical Main Vaapas Aaunga starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina.